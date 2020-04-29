Overnight storms peppered some parts of Killeen with quarter- to golf ball-sized hail.
One Killeen resident, Debbie Winderl, who lives in the 4200 block of Aspen Drive in east Killeen, said she woke up to the hail hitting her house around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The storm also damaged a tree in the 200 block of Meadow Glen Drive in north Killeen.
Jason Hill said he knew it wasn't the wind that caused the damage.
"There's charring on the tree, so I know it was lightning," he said Wednesday morning.
Hill said at the time he heard it he didn't know what it was until he went outside to see his tree damaged later in the morning.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Copperas Cove at 3:34 a.m., according to CodeRED warning notifications.
The storm produced nearly an inch of rain in Killeen.
According to rain gauge data from the National Weather Service, Skylark Field Airport in Killeen reported 0.9 inches as of 7 a.m., and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported 0.7 inches as of 7 a.m
At its peak, power outages in the Killeen and Harker Heights area reached around 1,500 between 2 and 4 a.m., according to electricity provider Oncor.
In Temple and Belton, the outages peaked at around 5,000.
There are approximately 180 power outages reported in Killeen and Harker Heights as of 8:25 a.m., according to the Oncor power outage map. Belton was showing more than 150 outages, and Temple had more than 500.
Karl Green, area manager for Oncor, said it may take until mid-afternoon to restore power, since many of the remaining outages are scattered throughout the area.
"I'm not aware of any extensive damage," Green said of Oncor infrastructure.
Green said the biggest problem was tree limbs and branches that fell over onto power lines or caused fuse issues.
NWS Meteorologist Jason Godwin said wind gusts peaked at 60 mph at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport at 3:41 a.m., and 55 mph at Skylark Field Airport at 3:36 a.m.
Looking ahead, the clouds should dissipate quickly, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Temperatures are expected to warm up, and high temperature records could be broken on Saturday and Sunday.
Projected high temperatures are 95 for Saturday and 96 for Sunday.
Godwin said the highest recorded temperature at Skylark Field on May 2 — dating back to 1978 — was 89 degrees in 2017. The highest recorded temperature on May 3 is 91 degrees in 2014.
"We're getting an area of high pressure in the atmosphere," Godwin said of the high temperatures.
He said when there is high pressure, it produces sinking air which results in warmer temperatures and dry air.
