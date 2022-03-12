Killeen police are investigating a shooting incident in southwest Killeen, where two people were found with gunshot wounds and another was found with unknown injuries not from a gunshot.
The incident happened in the 400 block of Vega Lane, not far off of State Highway 195, south of Stan Schlueter Loop. Police officers responded to calls of a gunshot victim around 11:12 a.m. Saturday.
One of the victims was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple by helicopter. Two were transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital in Temple, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD spokeswoman.
A fourth person was found with a gunshot wound and "did not have any signs of life." Police said the fourth person is deceased.
"We are in the early stages of the investigation and information will be released as it becomes available," police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.