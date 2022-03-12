The Killeen Police Department is investigating a late-morning shooting that left two children dead and one woman in a local hospital Saturday.
A 6-year-old and an 11-year-old are both dead from gunshot wounds following a domestic disturbance between two adults in the 400 block of Vega Lane in southwest Killeen led to gunfire, according to a news release issued by KPD.
Police officers were responding to calls of a gunshot victim around 11:12 a.m. Saturday when they found a 38-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, before being told of two children also suffering from gunshot wounds, inside a residence.
The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. The 6-year-old was immediately airlifted to Temple's McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m.
The woman was transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition and is currently expected to recover, police said early Saturday evening. A third child in the residence was initially suspected of being injured and was also taken to McLane Children’s Hospital before it was determined that the child was unharmed.
According to the release, the preliminary investigation revealed that the woman and her spouse were involved in a domestic disturbance when shots were fired. Officers located and arrested the spouse, and he was transported to the Killeen City Jail.
It was determined by police that all parties involved are related.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.