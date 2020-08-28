Killeen police have arrested a man wanted in the case of a triple homicide earlier this year in the city.
Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, was charged with "capital murder of multiple persons," Killeen police said in a Friday news release.
"A warrant for Morrow’s arrest was issued by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on August 20, 2020 with a suggested bond amount of two million dollars," the release said.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Morrow around 6 a.m. this morning in Newton, Mississippi, "without incident," KPD said. "Morrow was transported to the Lauderdale County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Bell County."
The three people killed — one woman and two men — were found inside an apartment around 1 a.m. March 17 at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue, Killeen.
Killed were Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Fort Hood soldier Spc. Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23, KPD and Fort Hood officials said.
Delacruz’s home of record is listed as Vidalia, Georgia, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
“The department wishes to express its condolences to the family and friends of the victims of this tragedy. I wish to thank our officers and detectives for their dedicated service in reaching a conclusion in this investigation,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said in Friday's news release.
