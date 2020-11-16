The Killeen Police Department reported that an incident which began shortly before 5 p.m. Monday has been resolved.
"We are happy to report the incident has ended peacefully," KPD reported on their Facebook page.
KPD responded to the situation on 58th Street, closing eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard from 54th Street to Twin Creek Drive.
"At 4:46 pm officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 58th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance involving an armed subject," KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email. "Upon the officers' arrival, the male subject discharged the firearm up towards the air. He immediately retreated into the house. Due to the nature of the incident the Tactical Response Unit was activated. No injuries were reported."
Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place. As of 7:42 p.m. officers were still on scene and the westbound lane of Veterans Memorial was temporarily closed.
