According to a news release from the Killeen Police Department, the victim killed in a domestic disturbance has been identified as Phyllis Campbell, 34.
Spc. Michael Moore, 35, an Army plumber stationed at Fort Hood, was arrested Sept. 19 after allegedly shooting and killing Campbell, who was reportedly his girlfriend.
According to his arrest arraignment, Moore claimed that he shot and killed Campbell in a two-story townhouse at 1109 Wales Drive after an argument regarding the pair’s relationship. Moore allegedly told KPD officers that his girlfriend threatened him with a knife, and that he had “packed some things” to leave but instead went back inside the residence’s bedroom and sat on the bed waiting with a firearm that was hidden under a comforter in his lap.
Moore is charged with murder. His bond is set to $1 million, and conditions for bond release include the wearing of a GPS ankle tracker and dispossession of any firearms and ammunition. Moore was arraigned Sept. 21 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. Moore is being held at the Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.