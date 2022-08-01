Authorities have identified a man who police say exposed himself to local residents multiple times.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Killeen Police Department confirmed the suspect has been identified.
"We would like to thank the community for their assistance," police said.
According to a news release posted to Facebook Friday afternoon, KPD's Special Victims Unit was trying to identify and locate a man suspected of indecent exposure.
"The Killeen Police Department has received multiple reports in reference to a male exposing himself around town," police said. "In one instance a citizen was able to obtain a photograph of the male."
Police described the suspect as a Black male, around 6 feet tall, with a thin-to-medium build.
"Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Indecent Exposure, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com," police said. "You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash."
Well these seriously lame pedophile s need to be private cause if I ever seen him around I'd rearrange his complexion a little. Of course our so called President would probably give him a slap on the wrist and let him loose..sad day in society when it's defended to do this sick crime..let's go Brandon..
I smell a slow news day? Police have identified the suspect but there is no name released? What was the point of doing this story?
