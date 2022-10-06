The Killeen police announced Thursday they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man who died in August from a June shooting.
On June 24, police officers were dispatched at 2:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of North Fourth Street in reference to a gunshot victim.
"Upon the officers’ arrival, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound," police said in a news release Thursday. "Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple."
Joe Sidney Williams Jr. succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 3, police said, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield who ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
"Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit received the final autopsy, and it was determined that the death of the victim was ruled murder," the release said Thursday.
"The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash. Detectives are actively investigating this murder and there is no additional information at this time."
No need to worry, denizens of KILLeen.
Your police department, lead by Chief Charles Kimble released the victim's name FOUR months after his death.
These are the OUTSTANDING people hired by KILLeen leaders!
Great googly, moogly. [lol][lol][huh]
