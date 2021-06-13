The Killeen Police Department has identified a man killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday evening.
The accident happened Saturday at 4:43 p.m. near State Highway 195.
Police said in a news release Sunday, The operator of the motorcycle 21-year-old Cullen Beeson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after succumbing to his injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed Beeson was traveling northbound on the inside lane of SH-195, when he collided with a white Chevrolet pickup truck. Police said Beeson was wearing a helmet.
Investigators with the traffic unit are asking anyone who witnessed the crash who did not get to speak with police to call them at 254-501-8800.
The accident is still under investigation, with no further information being released at this time.
