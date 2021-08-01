The Killeen Police Department is actively investigating a homicide at a local convenience store that left one man dead early Sunday.
According to a press release from KPD, police responded to the Valero Convenience store in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road at 3:53 a.m. Sunday for reports of an unresponsive male. When they arrived, they found a store employee suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Kentaro Cooper. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are seeking a person of interest. The suspect is described as a light skinned male. He was last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie and was heavily dressed in multiple layers of dark colored clothing, police said.
The department said this is the ninth criminal homicide in Killeen this year. The eighth was Saturday morning. Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center after being shot about 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a nightclub in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street. Two suspects in Saturday’s shooting were in police custody Saturday, according to a KPD news release.
Police are asking anyone who may have additional information about Sunday’s fatal shooting to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
