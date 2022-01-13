Killeen police are actively investigating an incident Thursday evening that occurred a little after 7 p.m.
Several officers were at the Mobil station (formerly Valero) at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue. The officers had the parking area of the lot blocked off with crime scene tape.
A medical helicopter was also seen lifting off from an open field off of Adams Avenue nearby.
On Facebook, multiple people reported hearing gunshots near Fort Hood Street.
Police were not immediately available for comment.
