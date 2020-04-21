The Killeen Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 5-year-old.
The incident happened around 11:22 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive, near Stan Schlueter Loop and Robinett Road in South Killeen.
Killeen police spokesman Cmdr. Ronnie Supak said the child had an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers with the police department arrived around 11:25 a.m. to find an unresponsive 5-year-old male and first responders performed life saving measures, according to a news release from the police department.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the child dead at 12:03 p.m.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into this incident. Further details will be released once more information is available, according to the news release.
