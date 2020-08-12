Killeen police are investigating a shooting which took place late Tuesday night on the city’s north side.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Cedarhill Drive in reference to a shooting victim, according to the Killeen Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim conscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to assist the victim with medical attention until paramedics arrived.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.
