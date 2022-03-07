A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a structure fire in north Killeen Monday morning, police said in a news release.
The Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department are investigating the woman's death, according to the release.
At 1:43 a.m. Monday, KPD said police officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Lake Road in reference to a structure fire.
"Upon arrival, firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department were on scene and making entry into one of the apartments due to heavy smoke," the release said. "One victim was located inside, and paramedics immediately started life-saving measures."
The woman was pronounced deceased at 2:44 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene, police said. Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas, according to police.
The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
"Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit and Arson Investigators with the Killeen Fire Department continue to actively investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time," the release said.
