A man found dead on the side of a Killeen road Friday morning is being investigated as a criminal homicide by Killeen police.
Around 2:05 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of North College Street and West Avenue A, a resident waved down an officer about a man lying in a grassy area.
The officer found the man in the 200 block of West Avenue B, police said.
The officer began attempting life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Darryl Glen Williams, 60, dead at the scene at 3:14 a.m. Friday. He ordered an autopsy.
The death is still under investigation and no further information is available, police said.
This is the sixth criminal homicide in the city since Jan. 1.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can be made on mobile devices via the P3Tips app.
