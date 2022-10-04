The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found dead, possibly drowned, at a local hotel.
At 7:17 p.m. on Friday, KPD officers responded to a 911 call at the Shilo Inn hotel, 3701 S. W.S. Young Drive, in reference to a "possible drowning victim," KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Tuesday.
Miramontez said CPR was in progress when officers arrived.
"Upon the officers and paramedics arrival, life saving measures were continued," she said. "The victim, Dawn Bennett, 38, succumbed to her injuries and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced her deceased at 8:37 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences."
Miramontez said the investigation into Bennett's death is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.
