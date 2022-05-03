The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that left one man dead and two others injured Monday morning.
A 37-year-old male, William Jimmie Thompson, died in a two-vehicle collision Monday, KPD said in a news release Tuesday.
"On Monday, May 2, 2022, at approximately 11:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Rancier Ave and North Roy Reynolds Dr in reference to a 911 call about crash," police said. "Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a red pickup truck and a silver sedan with major damage."
According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a red GMC pickup was traveling westbound in the inside lane on East Rancier Avenue when a silver Hyundai sedan traveling northbound in the inside lane on the Roy Reynolds Drive disregarded the red light and struck the pickup.
The driver of the Hyundai, William Thompson, succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:51 p.m., police said.
The driver and passenger of the GMC were transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights Monday with minor injuries.
"The fatality investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released," police said.
