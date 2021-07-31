Killeen police were still on scene late Saturday morning at a nightclub in Killeen investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead.
The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Police were dispatched to the club in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
When officers arrived, they located a gunshot victim near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and East Elms Road, police said in a release Saturday.
The man, identified as Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition.
Elliot later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 3:49 a.m. Saturday.
Police spotted a suspect vehicle that had left the scene, and two people are in custody. Officers located "several firearms" in the vehicle, the release said.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
Based on previous reports of other incidents in the city, this would be the eighth criminal homicide in Killeen this year.
