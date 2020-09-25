An 18-year-old was fatally shot early Friday at a southwest Killeen residence, police said.
The Killeen Police Department is looking for information in the shooting of Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres, who was inside a residence in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive around 1:40 a.m. Friday when he was shot, according to a news release from the police department.
Through the investigation, detectives were told that the victim was inside a room of the residence with known acquaintances when family members heard a loud noise. When they checked on the victim, he was suffering from a gunshot wound and the subjects had fled through the window. Police are calling it a murder.
Upon officers’ arrival, they found Rocha-Torres suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.
The teenager died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin at the scene. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
