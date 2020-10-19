The Killeen Police Department needs your help locating 13-year-old Mariaila Wilson.
She was last seen in the 800 block of Attas Street with her dog, a small yorkie, and possibly carrying a green and purple stuffed animal.
Mariaila was possibly wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans and green slide sandals. She was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday.
If anyone has seen her please call 9-1-1 or the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.
