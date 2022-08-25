Update, 3:11 p.m.: Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez issued the following statement regarding the situation:
"The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a shooting investigation. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28pm in reference to a shots fired call. At this time we do not have any reported victim(s). Investigation is ongoing"
Killeen police responded to the Bush's Chicken restaurant on Clear Creek Road, and roped off the parking lot with crime tape Thursday.
A Herald reporter at the scene counted six Killeen Police Department police cruisers outside the restaurant shortly after 2 p.m., and saw police officers combing the area.
A police officer on scene declined to talk about the situation.
Bush's and nearby Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers appeared to be closed.
