One man was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday morning in northeast Killeen.
Police say the man who was shot is accused of vandalism and accused of threatening a homeowner who shot him.
Around 9:15 a.m., Killeen police received multiple calls of shots fired, said Killeen Police Sgt. Shawn DeJournett. Police went to the 1900 block of Kingwood Drive, near the intersection of Greengate Drive, in northeast Killeen.
DeJournett said the homeowner told officers the other man had vandalized some of his property and fled the area in a vehicle when the homeowner confronted him.
Shortly after, the man came back to threaten the homeowner, police were told by the homeowner.
DeJournett said around five shots were fired, and the man who was shot got in his vehicle and drove off. Police believe he went to a Dollar General on nearby East Rancier Avenue.
The homeowner described the man’s vehicle as a “gray Honda.” At the Dollar General, DeJournett said the vehicle was a “light blue Honda.”
DeJournett said the man who was shot was treated by medical personnel at the Dollar General and then airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition.
At this time, no charges have been filed. The incident is under investigation.
