Killeen police searching for missing man

The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.
The roommate of Kevin Mack, 56, reported to officers on Tuesday that he last had contact with him by phone in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.
Mack is 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He keeps his head shaved and has a salt-and-pepper goatee, and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and black T-shirt.
“It was found through investigation that Kevin was last contacted on December 14, 2020, when he received a traffic citation in the area of Featherline Road and Chapparal Road by a Killeen police officer at approximately 2:50 p.m.,” the post said. “Kevin was operating a gray 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas registration of MZL6328 at the time of the traffic stop.”
Anyone who sees Mack or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact KPD at 254-501-8830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.