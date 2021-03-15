Killeen police seeking missing man

The Killeen Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Killeen man.
Jay Barrett Bowers was reported missing on Monday by family members. They last heard from him on Saturday when he left on foot from his residence in the 4700 block of Old Homestead Street.
He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jean shorts with no shoes.
Anyone who may have information on Jay’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.
