The Killeen Police Department's Tactical Response Unit responded to the scene of a shooting in north Killeen Wednesday evening.
KPD officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cedarview Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting that had "just occurred," according to a KPD news release Thursday morning.
"Through the investigation it revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when the suspect discharged a firearm, shooting the victim," the release said. "The victim was able to get away and seek help. When the officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out. The Tactical Response Unit was deployed at approximately 11:09 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail."
Police said the victim was airlifted Wednesday night to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition.
"This investigation is ongoing and there is not additional information at this time," the release said.
(1) comment
If you reside in or transit through KILLeen, please be very cautious.
...
...
It might be something in the water.
...
...
Could it be something in the soil?
...
...
Whatever IT is, people are being used for target practice.
...
...
Sadly, some people are murdered.
...
...
Be very careful if you live in, or must through KILLeen!!!
