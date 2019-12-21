To the Editor:
Once again Jim Kilpatrick, Butch Menking, Debbie Nash-King and Juan Rivera voted to support the builders and developers instead of the taxpayers (by voting against impact fees). Their voting records insure the City of Killeen taxpayers will continue to pay for new roads, water pipes, and wastewater pipes serving new private developments.
These four individuals who were elected to represent the taxpayers of Killeen, continue to vote and show their devotion to the builders and developers.
The city just implemented a road fee (TAX) to make necessary repairs to aging roads. We taxpayers of the City of Killeen will see this fee (TAX) increase in the future. As long as these individuals are representing the taxpayers of Killeen, there will be less money available to make the future repairs for aging streets. I need to thank Council members Gregory Johnson, Steve Harris and Shirley Fleming, for taking a stand against this “Good ol’ Boy” mentality that has governed this city for way too long.
Phillip Moore
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.