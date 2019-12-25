Killeen residents can dispose of excess holiday trash with special pick-up times by the city's solid waste department.
The city of Killeen is offering a free excess trash pick up after Christmas and before New Year’s to allow residents to dispose of holiday trash.
The excess trash will be picked up curbside on specific days, according to a news release by Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
“Excess trash may be placed in plastic bags no larger than 33 gallons or boxes no larger than eight cubic feet,” the release said.
Trash must be at the curb by 7 a.m. and 4 feet away from the normal trash container, Shine said in the release.
Bulky items like furniture or tires will be assessed a fee, according to the release.
The schedule for the excess pickup is:
Dec. 26 for Thursday routes.
Dec. 27 for Friday routes.
Dec. 30 for Monday routes.
Dec. 31 for Tuesday routes.
The Killeen Transfer Station, 12200 State Highway 195, Killeen, is closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Jan. 1, but residents can dispose up to 300 pounds of excess trash for free once per month.
