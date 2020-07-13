The city of Killeen announced four road or lane closures in news releases on Monday.
On Rancier Avenue, between Rocky Lane and Coffield Street, there will be alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through Friday. All lanes will be reopened after work hours, according to the news release.
Chaparral Road, from Polmont Drive to Cedar Ridge Circle, will also be closed over the next 45 days as road construction is done related to the new high school for the Killeen Independent School District being built off Chaparral Road.
All traffic will be detoured to Featherline Road, Stagecoach Road and East Trimmier Road for the duration of the project, according to the release.
Residents will also experience lane closures on West Dean Avenue, Garth Drive and Williamson Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until Friday.
These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized water lines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen, according to the release.
Finally, Anna Lee Drive, from Ricks Road to Old Farm to Market Road 440, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. All lanes will be reopened after work hours.
Residents will have access to their properties via Ricks Road. All other traffic will be detoured during work hours, according to the release.
Call 254-501-7755 for more information.
Street Maintenance Scheduled in North Killeen
The monthly street maintenance fee is being put to work this week with several road surface improvement projects scheduled in North Killeen. The $1.70 fee was approved in December 2018 with a 4-3 vote and placed in resident’s bill in August 2019.
The maintenance to be performed is slurry seal, a process that involves applying an emulsion to the entire road surface. This treatment creates a smoother driving surface and extends the life of the street.
The following streets are scheduled for maintenance this week:
Wednesday
Belt Loop
Beretta Drive
Casey Drive
Coy Drive
Kim Drive
Terry Drive
Tracey Ann Lane
Thursday
Belt Loop
Fry Court
John Porter Drive
Neel Court
Traverse Drive
Friday
Arc Circle
Blackburn Drive
Delta Circle
Ellis Drive
Haven Drive
Mark Drive
Raven Drive
Ruger Drive
Tangent Court
Wright Way
