AdventHealth of Central Texas welcomed the first baby of 2021 in the Killeen-Fort Hood area – a baby boy named Micah.
Amanda Harbin welcomed Micah Bell at midnight on New Year’s Day. Micah measured 6 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long, and is the third child for Harbin. The attending physician was William Louis, MD, according to Erin Riley, the spokeswoman for AdventHealth.
In addition to Micah, AdventHealth also welcomed its first baby girl of the new year.
Evelynn Grace was born at 2:14 a.m. to Alyssa Whiteley-Rulison and Hunter Warwick. She measured 8 pounds 1 ounce, 19 inches long, and is the first child for Whiteley-Rulison. The attending physician was Paul West, MD, according to Riley.
