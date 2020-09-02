Killeen school bus driver found dead near lake

Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot.
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:35 p.m., Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Harker Heights, in reference to an unresponsive person, said BCSD Spokesman Lieutenant Bob Reinhard in a news release.
Upon the arrival of deputies, they located a deceased man sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim has been identified as William “Bill” Jones Jr.
Jones worked for the Killeen Independent School District transportation department for 12 years, KISD said in a statement late Wednesday, adding the “situation is very unfortunate.”
While the school district did not confirm it, area TV stations were reporting that Jones was the Killeen school bus driver who was ticketed by police and fired from the district earlier this week after police said he failed to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment during a bus stop. A middle school student who got off the bus at the time was injured by a passing truck.
“We are respectful and sorrowful for all parties involved in this tragic chain of events,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said. “We are dedicated to working diligently and compassionately towards providing all parties resolve. We hope the student continues on the path to an expedient recovery, the family finds comfort, and all those involved are able to find peace. This situation remains a very unfortunate accident.”
An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace, Bill Cooke, and the investigation continues. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public who frequent this lake park.
