Update, 10:49 a.m. Wednesday: Killeen city officials sent an updated news release saying the city is continuing to conduct water sampling throughout the city to monitor chlorine residuals and providing data to TCEQ for analyzing. This boil water notice will not be lifted until levels are stable enough for a sustained period of time, which is a minimum of 24 hours.
“We are pulling water samples from all pump stations and tanks, as well as the sites where samples were taken yesterday,” Jeffery Reynolds, Director of Public Works said. “Any water intended for consumption should be boiled as a precaution, but for other uses such as showering and washing dishes, the water is fine.”
This is not a matter that will be able to be resolved today or within the next 24 hours, the release said.
"There has been no disruption in water services to any resident or business, therefore the City will not be providing water stations. The City is working to isolate the issue in hopes of lifting the boil water notice in areas of the city where chlorine levels are proven to be sufficient after the flushing of the system is complete," according to the release.
Once the City sees chlorine levels go back to normal, the City will still be required to have external lab testing completed before lifting the boil water notice. This testing is a minimum 24-hours process.
Update, 10:29 a.m. Wednesday: Posted signs on the bottled water aisle at H-E-B Plus on Trimmier Road in Killeen Wednesday morning said there was a limit of two packs of water per customer. At nearby Walmart on Lowes Boulevard, there was no limit.
A boil-water order for the entire city of Killeen was still in effect as of this morning.
At least one gas station in Killeen this morning had a notice on its door that it was not offering Slushiest or coffee due to water issues.
"Residents should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted," according to city officials.
Cities adjacent to Killeen have not reported any water problems.
Here's what we know so far:
- At 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, the Herald received an emailed news release from the city saying a boil-water notice was "issued effective beginning Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:30p.m. for all City of Killeen water customers." The release said cause of the notice was due to "quarterly water samples taken from six sites indicating chlorine residuals below" Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines. "The City is working with the TCEQ and City’s water provider to resolve this issue as soon as possible," according to the release.
- At 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Harker Heights city government posted the following to its Facebook page. "Our neighboring City (Killeen) has notified their residents to boil their water due to low chlorine residuals. The City of Harker Heights has checked the chlorine levels this evening. They are at a normal reading. Harker Heights is NOT under a boil water notice."
- Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Killeen ISD sent out a message on social media and emails to media asking students to bring bottled water to school today. "Late this evening, KISD was made aware of a boil order for the entire city of Killeen. This boil order does not impact campuses in Harker Heights, Nolanville and Fort Hood," KISD's Facebook post said. All Killeen ISD campuses and buildings will open as planned tomorrow, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Students and employees are encouraged to bring bottles of water with them for the duration of the boil order. Our school nutrition department will serve breakfast and lunch as planned."
- Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Killeen city government posted this to it's Facebook page: "The City of Killeen issued a Boil Water Notice for all residents on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. An alert was sent through our website, as well as to all media. As always, we will provide an update once the Boil Water Notice is lifted. Big thanks to our Fire Department, Emergency Management Team and Public Works team for jumping to action. "We are aware that some did not receive the alert and encourage everyone to sign up for future alerts."
