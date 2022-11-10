Due to impending weather that is projected to reach the area Friday morning, the Killeen Veterans Day Parade has been canceled.
Guadalupe Lopez, the co-chair of the parade, told the Herald Thursday that the parade will not be rescheduled.
The parade, put on by Central Texas Area Veteran Activity Committee, is normally scheduled to occur at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.
According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80% chance of rain and storms Friday morning into the afternoon.
