A Killeen woman is dead after police said she was shot in the chest at her home.
Police went to the 4300 block of Hank Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting victim, police said in a news release.
Officers began performing CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived, who took her to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, where she died at 1:18 a.m., police said.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the female and the male were involved in a verbal altercation when the female grabbed a butcher knife and was holding it to her side during the argument," police said. "The male grabbed a gun and a single shot was fired, striking the female in the chest area. The male called 911 and started CPR until officers arrived and took over."
No arrests have been made.
Police did not identify either person involved in the incident.
Police are still investigating the incident and have not determined if it is a criminal homicide.
There were 22 criminal homicides in the city last year.
