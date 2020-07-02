A 22-year-old Killeen woman was in the Bell County Jail Thursday in connection with the disappearance of Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, although no charge was listed after the Texas Rangers took her into custody, a Bell County Sheriff’s Department official said.
Cecily Anne Aguilar was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning, records indicated.
Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Aguilar’s case was undergoing the screening process. No bond was set by press time.
Aguilar’s prosecution will be handled by the United States Attorney’s Office in Waco, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the Telegram.
That determination was made jointly by the District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, according to Garza.
Aguilar is originally from Michigan, according to her Facebook profile.
The Army Criminal Investigation Division could not provide information about the civilian suspect because the Army is not involved in the civilian investigation. It us out of their jurisdiction, said Senior Special Agent for the Fort Hood Special Investigation Command Damon Phelps.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, Sgt. Bryan Washko, said, “The Texas Rangers are assisting multiple agencies in this investigation, including the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Army CID is the lead investigating agency on this case, and as such, we would refer you to them for assistance with your questions.”
