In Waco, a federal judge sentenced 23-year-old Killeen resident Eboni Siamone McMurray to more 17 years in federal prison in connection with two armed bank robberies, announced U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer, FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs and Killeen Police Chief Charles F. Kimble.
McMurray was sentenced to 205 months in prison, according to a news release Friday from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.
On June 23, 2020, McMurray pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. By pleading guilty, McMurray admitted that on Jan. 24, 2020, she entered the First Texas Bank in Killeen, approached a teller and removed a handgun from her bag. She then pulled the handgun slide to the rear as if chambering a round. A teller placed money into the bag before McMurray exited the bank, according to the release.
McMurray further admitted that on the afternoon of Feb. 12, 2020, she entered the First National Bank Texas located in the 4300 of East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, approached a teller and demanded that the teller “fill the bag.” Court records state that McMurray then pointed a firearm directly at the teller, told the teller she had five seconds to comply, and began counting down from five. The teller filled the bag with money as instructed just before McMurray exited the bank, the release said.
The FBI and Killeen Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
