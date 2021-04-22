Killeen Independent School District officials announced Thursday afternoon that a 10-year-old student will be charged with arson after a small fire was reported in a bathroom of Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, 6410 Morganite Lane, in Killeen.
The 10-year-old confessed to bringing matches to school and lighting a toilet paper dispenser on fire, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said via email.
KISD will discipline the student in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, which can include alternative education placement.
The district will also seek restitution for the damage to the school, Maya said.
Maya did not specify who the district will seek restitution from.
“The district will seek restitution, but ultimately a Judge would decide to grant it and determine the responsible party,” Maya said.
Around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, alarms sounded on the second floor of the school. The campus was immediately evacuated, and the Killeen Fire Department quickly put out the fire in the bathroom.
Due to heavy smoke in the building, all students were transported to the new Killeen Elementary School on Rancier Avenue.
Killeen Elementary School, a new school at 1608 E. Rancier Ave., has been constructed on the former grounds of East Ward Elementary School and is scheduled to be open for the upcoming fall semester.
Many of the students of Maude Moore Wood will attend Killeen Elementary in the fall, Maya said.
Friday is a planned remote learning day for the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.