Killeen ISD’s school board will vote on a proposal Tuesday to expand teacher certification exemptions two weeks after more than a dozen sign language interpreters were fired for being uncertified.
According to the district’s agenda, the Killeen ISD board of trustees will vote to approve a proposed amendment to the 2020-2025 District of Innovation Plan to expand teacher certification exemptions.
By becoming a District of Innovation, KISD may sidestep many of the Texas Education Code’s requirements, similar to Texas charter schools.
For instance, according to district documents, KISD is requesting to be exempt from Texas Education Code 21.003, 21.053, and 21.057 in an attempt to hire more non-certified career and technical education candidates with an “associate degree and/or the appropriate work-related professional certification in the particular course of study for the job in which they are applying.”
“An amendment to the plan is requested to expand the teacher certification exemptions due to the critical shortage of certified educators as a result of the increase in teacher vacancies due to retirement rates and fewer teacher candidates graduating from higher-ed/university-based programs,” the district’s board agenda states. “The teacher certification waivers would provide a more equitable and diverse pool of teachers.”
Tuesday’s meeting will be the last school board meeting of 2022.
Other items for board consideration Tuesday:
- KISD education foundation classroom engagement grants update
- Consideration of TEA teacher certification waivers
- Proposed 2023-24 district calendar
- Discussion of district employee investigation procedures
- KISD tax roll for 2022
- Enrollment projections for 2023-24 school year
- General fund budget planning timeline for fiscal year 2024
- KISD board of trustees annual planning calendar
KISD’s school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
To review the board agenda and attachments prior to Tuesday’s meeting, go to https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.