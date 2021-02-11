All Killeen Independent School District schools and district offices are closed today. Students will not be required to engage in learning today, this includes virtual and face-to-face learners, according to a news release from the school district. Extracurricular activities and district meetings originally scheduled for Thursday will also be canceled or rescheduled.
Friday is already noted as a student holiday on the district calendar. Students will not report to school or log on to their learning management system, according to the news release. All staff will report to work as regularly scheduled at their normal report time. All prior scheduled activities will resume Friday.
A final decision regarding a make-up day will be communicated at a later date, according to the release.
The district’s goal is to communicate the closure as early as possible so that students and parents have time to make plans. Updates will be communicated through the district’s automated messaging system, the district website, social media platforms, and local news networks, according to the release.
