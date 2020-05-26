The Killeen school district will not be having a bond election this fall.
The $265 million bond election was canceled with a 7-0 vote by the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees at Tuesday’s meeting.
The bond vote was originally scheduled for early May and had been moved to November because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
The proposed $265 million initiative was broken down into two bonds. The first was for $209 million and the second was for $56 million.
The $209 million bond would have included the construction of two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles elementaries and the renovation of Ellison High School. The second bond for $56 million was for upgrades to the stadiums at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools.
The district is still completing construction projects approved by voters in 2018, with two bonds totalling $426 million.
Of that total, $235 million was for safety, security and accessibility projects as well as the district’s new high school on Chaparral Road and a new elementary school, still currently known as Elementary School No. 36 being built near Clear Creek Road.
The other $191 million was for the East Ward/West Ward elementary school consolidation, the Pershing Park and Sugar Loaf elementary school consolidation, the Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary school consolidation and the renovation of Killeen High School.
None of the new or renovated school projects are done at this time. The district also has a new middle school being constructed on Warriors Path that will be named Nolan Middle School. That project is being funded with the district’s strategic facilities fund. The middle school is costing the district $54 million and is scheduled to open in the fall.
KISD Superintendent John Craft, said at Tuesday’s meeting that he thinks there is too much potential economic uncertainty to propose this bond right now.
He also said that because of repercussions from the coronavirus, the district may be able to time construction costs in the future to save taxpayers some money if the bond projects are revisited in the future.
Board Member JoAnn Purser said that it will be interesting in the future, around 12 months from now, once the dust settles, to see what businesses are still open and what the economy looks like.
The board also discussed the budget once again, and the members will continue discussions through June, July and August.
Megan Bradley, the chief financial officer for the district, went over property tax exemptions, noting the district will have around $2.99 billion of tax exemptions. The tax exemptions come from disabled persons, disabled veterans, surviving spouses of service members and others.
She also said that the district is estimating its maintenance and operations tax rate will be around 93 cents but the official tax rate will not be available until late July or early August. The district’s current maintenance and operations tax rate is 97 cents. Bradley also said that she anticipates the district’s debt service tax rate to be between 17 and 18 cents. The district’s current debt service rate is around 19 cents.
Bradley said she is anticipating the district’s total tax rate to be around $1.11, which is 5 cents lower than the current property tax rate.
A project that was discussed and tabled at the previous meeting was revisited.
The board approved, with a 4-3 vote, the schematic design of the $3.8 million synthetic turf project that was tabled at the previous meeting. The project will put synthetic turf on the football fields at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools. The contract for the project will be brought back on June 9 for final approval from the board for the project to be completed over the summer.
Susan Jones, Shelley Wells and Marvin Rainwater all voted no on the schematic design.
Jones and Wells both shared concerns over spending $3.8 million on football fields right now with economic concerns because of the coronavirus.
Jones said the district could continue to repair the grass fields for the year and revisit the synthetic turf project next summer.
FUTURE DISTRICT PLANS
At the beginning of the meeting, Craft went over some of the district’s plans surrounding the coronavirus restrictions. The main topic he covered was summer school, and he said that the district will be conducting virtual summer school.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced that schools can reopen June 1 on a limited basis for some students to return to school in the summer.
Craft said he and the district had concerns over reopening the school because one positive case of the virus could put the whole school in a 14-day quarantine. He said that the district wants consistency for the students rather than having them coming into school one day then going to virtual learning for 14 days and then returning to school.
Summer school will officially start on June 8 for packet pickup and online learning.
Craft also said he will be meeting with the district’s athletic coordinators to come up with a plan to allow small groups of students to return to campuses for strength and conditioning workouts.
Regarding the fall terml, Craft briefly discussed ideas for the first semester back.
He said that if the district went back to school at full capacity it would be impossible to maintain social distancing within the schools. He said alternating schedules or half virtual, half face-to-face learning would have to be used. However, he said all of this is fluid and consistent conversations will be had throughout the summer to try and make sound decisions.
Craft also said that the district will be providing essential school supplies to students in the event they return to school in the fall.
“Families across Central Texas are facing unprecedented times due to COVID-19 and we want to continue to support our students and their families and not cause additional financial burden with the added expenses of school supplies,” Craft said.
