Killeen ISD has canceled today's teacher planning day due to the amount of black ice on the roads, the Killeen school district announced this morning. Teachers will not be required to go to work.
Students already had today off, according to the KISD calendar.
Area high school sports are also affected by the weather.
"All Girls Basketball Playoff Games scheduled for today, will be rescheduled. We will share the information as soon as we have more information," according to KISD.
The KISD administration sent employees the following message this morning:
"Over the weekend we will continue to monitor the weather conditions and if it becomes dangerous we will communicate with you using our mass communication system, district website, local broadcast partners, and social media pages.
"Extreme cold temperatures are expected throughout the weekend and next week, please stay safe and warm. For your safety, we would recommend you do not travel on the roads today unless it is absolutely necessary."
