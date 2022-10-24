The Killeen Independent School District is double charging for public documents the newspaper purchased nearly five months ago.
In early June, after the office of the Texas Attorney General ruled Killeen ISD had to amend its “deficient” invoice, the Killeen Daily Herald agreed to pay more than $300 for three years of KISD investigative reports the paper requested in September 2021.
Each report provides a summary of KISD internal investigations into alleged employee sexual harassment, theft, abuse, and inappropriate relationships, among other things, and, on the last page, a list of exhibits referenced in the district’s investigation.
Over the summer, all but two of the district’s reports were released to the newspaper without their listed supporting evidence or exhibits.
In July, when the newspaper requested the district release the reports’ 300-plus withheld exhibits, KISD school attorney Mike Harper argued each of the reports’ exhibits were considered “separate" supporting documents that were not included in the Herald’s original September 2021 request.
In early August, Harper asked the office of the Texas Attorney General for guidance on the Herald’s July request, calling it a new public information request.
In mid-October, the Texas Attorney General’s office ruled the school district must release the majority of the requested exhibits; however, the AG did not issue a decision on whether the documents were considered separate to the Herald’s original September 2021 request, and therefore subject to a separate fee.
It is the newspaper’s position, as was told to the Attorney General in August, that the exhibits to the district’s investigative reports are not separate documents, as the district claims, and that they must be released at no additional cost to the newspaper.
The Herald pointed the Attorney General’s office to the district’s own lapse in its exhibits policy.
Along with the 73 investigative reports partially released over the summer, KISD selectively included two of the reports’ exhibits: photos of a car purchased by a former police officer and psychedelic mushrooms allegedly sold on a school campus.
The newspaper argues the remaining reports’ exhibits are needed to verify whether the district’s investigative summaries are accurate, and are not exempt from disclosure as the Herald has already paid for said documents.
On Friday, the Herald received correspondence from KISD attorney Mike Harper including what the newspaper considers to be the district’s latest attempt to stall the documents’ release.
“Locating, compiling, and reproducing the data you have requested will take time and labor; therefore, an estimated statement of charges has been attached for your request based on the exhibit pages that would need to be redacted in addition to viewing/editing audio and video files,” the district said in an email received at 5 p.m. Friday.
Attached to the district’s email Friday was an unitemized invoice for more than $2,500 for the 300-plus exhibits.
According to KISD’s invoice, the district is charging 8.5 times more for the investigative reports’ exhibits than it did for the reports themselves, which the paper argues should have included the exhibits in their entirety at no additional charge.
KISD’s invoice alleges it would take 8,565 minutes, or 142 hours, to locate, compile, and “reproduce” the exhibits the newspaper requested.
As required under Texas open records law, the district offered the newspaper the option to view the records in person for less money, but it is unclear what kind of access to the documents would be available under such an agreement.
The Herald has 10 business days from the receipt of the invoice to pay a deposit of 50%, modify the original request, or file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General.
The newspaper intends to file a complaint with the Attorney General.
(1) comment
So KISD wants re-charge KDH due to having to go through these files again because they failed to give KDH all the info requested? Ballsy. Makes one wonder what the probkem is with the exhibits?
