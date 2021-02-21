KISD closed through Wednesday

The Killeen Independent School District will remain closed through at least Wednesday, due to the recent weather system and the recent water shortages which have resulted from it.
All employees will continue to be paid during the closure, and if contacted by their supervisor the expectation is for the employee to report to work as scheduled.
"At this time, we are assessing our ability to reopen campuses to students at the earliest on Thursday, February 25," KISD Spokesperson Tania Maya said in a news release. "We are focusing all efforts on supporting our community, repairing extensive damage to facilities and preparing for reopening once adequate water supplies are re-established."
