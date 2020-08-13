HARKER HEIGHTS — Past, present and future generations of Killeen residents will remember Nolan Middle School in connection with a city’s accelerating growth to the south.
Longtime residents will recall the structure on Jasper Drive, which opened in the middle of a school year in 1961 on what was an unnamed street on the far southern edge of a growing community.
On Thursday, Killeen ISD leaders joined representatives from two cities, an excited principal, teachers and other staff to cut a ribbon on another Nolan Middle School, again reaching near the district’s southern boundary.
Wearing specialized Nolan face masks for the occasion, event participants unrolled and cut a ribbon that stretched across the front of the school stage of the new campus on Warriors Path in Harker Heights.
The school district purchased the property for the 181,753-square-foot building from the Don Sutton family. The total project budget is $54.03 million.
From a design and function standpoint, the original Nolan Junior High School was considered state-of-the-art.
It opened in January 1961, delayed by freezing weather. The $600,000 school featured individual heating and ventilation controls in each classroom and snazzy, colorful boards in place of the traditional blackboards. It was KISD’s second junior high school.
The new one, built for 1,350 sixth- through eighth-graders, is KISD’s largest middle school and will include its second STEM Academy, serving the east side as Smith Middle School provides STEM emphasis on the west side.
In thanking the Sutton family, KISD Board President Corbett Lawler said the new structure is not meant as a replacement to the long-time school at the center of town. “The purpose of this building is to extend the legacy of Nolan Middle School.”
James Hull, entering his 15th year teaching at Nolan has memories of the Jasper Drive school going back to 1973, when he attended the junior high as a ninth-grader. “I have a strong feeling for the campus,” he said.
Earlier this summer, when Nolan Principal Ashley York gave Hull a tour of the new building, he began to come around.
“Today was nice,” said York, following multiple ribbon cuttings featuring the Harker Heights and Killeen chambers of commerce, as well as Nolan and KISD staff and construction company representatives.
“It made it feel like an actual school coming together,” she said, noting that furniture deliveries are continuing. “I loved seeing the staff all together.”
Listing some of the new structure’s other features, KISD Executive Director for Facilities Services Adam Rich noted the following:
• Athletic competition field, two practice fields, band hall, choir room and orchestra room, competition gym, athletic weight room
• All LED lighting for dimmable light fixtures in all classrooms
• Energy-efficient mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems
• Low maintenance materials including luxury vinyl tile to minimize maintenance and ceramic wall tile in corridors to reduce annual painting costs
• Enhanced security features throughout the campus
The brief ceremony Thursday occurred four days before the first day of school in KISD, which begins all virtual. In-person instruction is scheduled to begin for those who want it on Sept. 8. Nolan will host a more traditional dedication later in the fall.
