The latest investigative reports released from the Killeen Independent School District late Thursday highlight disturbing allegations of workplace sexual harassment, and five inappropriate employee-student relationships.
Killeen ISD released more than a dozen additional reports Thursday as part of its ongoing response to the Herald’s September public records request for all of investigative reports conducted by KISD’s Director of Investigations Charles “Chuck” Kelley.
After waiting close to a year, to date, the Herald has received 31 investigative reports from KISD dating back to 2018. The documents KISD has released to the Herald are incomplete, as each report is missing its supporting exhibits.
As of Saturday, the district has yet to respond to the Herald’s request for missing exhibits. Campus safety audit reports for each KISD school were released 99% blacked out, whereas the district’s most recent reports were less widely redacted depending on the report.
The latest batch of KISD investigations include serious allegations about a former KISD police officer, workplace sexual harassment, racist behavior, drug dealing, an employee’s Facebook posts about COVID-19 rates, a district-wide email system outage, and multiple inappropriate staff-student relationships.
Additional reports
The Herald plans to release more detailed information on individual investigations in coming days and weeks.
KISD school attorney Mike Harper said about 40 more reports need to be redacted before the public information request is completed.
“As you may imagine, the redaction process is labor intensive,” Harper said in an email to the Herald Thursday. “The district will provide additional reports again next week.”
Harper’s math regarding the number of documents doesn’t add up to previous estimates the Herald has received from the district.
In January, Harper said the district had close to 100 records that would need to be produced to the Herald.
Out of the approximate 198 investigations conducted by Kelley, in January, Harper told the Herald an estimated 97 of his reports would need to be disclosed with some redactions as directed by the Attorney General.
Based on that estimate, in June, the Herald paid the district over $300 for reports that have yet to be released.
To date, the Herald has received 31 legible investigative reports, plus 99% blacked-out campus safety audits. Out of the 31 reports, redactions vary widely from one or two missing words to entire pages blacked out.
Confirmation
The Herald asked the district whether reports for senior district officials — spokeswoman Taina Maya or former Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod — would be among the remaining documents.
On Oct. 14, 2020, Maya was arrested at her Waco home after a domestic dispute.
An arrest affidavit said Maya was the “primary aggressor” who put her husband in a headlock, and at one point “grabbed him around the throat,” according to prior reporting.
Six months later, in April 2021, Maya’s misdemeanor assault-family violence charge was dropped.
In July 2021, former Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod, number two in the district, resigned under pressure from KISD after it was revealed he allegedly falsified his doctoral transcript.
Penrod’s separation agreement with the district included special stipulations that appeared to protect Penrod’s future employment potential, such as the district agreeing to place “any and all negative documentation” in a “separate sealed file.”
Harper confirmed Thursday that Kelley did not investigate Maya or Penrod.
“Mr. Kelley did not conduct an investigation on Ms. Maya as there was no employment matter to be investigated,” he said. “Additionally, Mr. Kelley did not conduct an investigation concerning Mr. Penrod’s academic history.”
More information
When asked about what disciplinary actions were sought following the district’s previous document release on June 30, the district’s attorney said the following.
“A review of employment records will need to be conducted to answer the question regarding discipline history,” he said.
Harper shed light on how Kelley receives his investigative assignments.
“The position of School Safety Director reports to the Deputy Superintendent,” he said. “Campus principals and district administrators can request an investigation. Upon receiving concerning information, the Deputy Superintendent or Superintendent may also direct an investigation. Each reported infraction is unique and the dynamics of each situation determines the depth and breadth of the investigation and furthermore who conducts the investigation.”
On July 9, Fox News highlighted the Herald’s ongoing investigation into KISD’s chief investigator. As of Saturday, the Herald-Fox News interview had garnered more than 600,000 views on YouTube alone.
This report is part of an ongoing Herald series regarding the Kelley public information request. Read how it all started here: https://bit.ly/3uTRvfe.
