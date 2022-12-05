Terminated Killeen ISD sign language interpreters could possibly find work at Temple’s school for the deaf and hard of hearing.
More than a dozen of Killeen ISD’s Regional Day School for the Deaf sign language interpreters were fired the day before Thanksgiving break, leaving dozens of deaf or hard of hearing students without the adults they relied upon to communicate with peers, participate in extracurricular activities, and learn at school.
The interpreters were told they were fired for being uncertified, something both state and national deaf experts have said doesn’t make much sense as state and federal law specifies interpreters must be qualified, which may include certification but it is not a requirement by law.
On Monday, Jennie Mathesen, Temple ISD’s director of special education, confirmed their regional day program for the deaf does currently employ uncertified sign language interpreters, adding the district has an in-house program to assist in certification.
“While the Temple RDSPD always strives to hire fully certified staff, we have developed an interpreter intern program to assist those who are not certified to gain their certification,” Mathesen said in an email Monday.
As the Herald previously reported Sunday, when asked about the mass termination last week, KISD's spokeswoman, Taina Maya, denied the district fired the majority of its interpreting staff. Instead, the spokeswoman said KISD reminded their contract agencies that the interpreters needed to be certified, which ultimately led to “several contracted interpreters” not returning after the holiday.
However, an internal email obtained by the Herald dated Nov. 17 from the district’s special education director highlighted different reasons behind the termination.
“During our Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) audit, we were reminded of 34 Code of Federal Regulations, 300.156; the Texas Education Code, 21.002, 21.003, and 29.304 that all sign language interpreters (SLIs) need to be certified...,” Janice Peronto, KISD’s special education executive director, wrote in an email to central administration, including Superintendent John Craft. “Currently, KISD contracts with multiple companies for sign language interpreting that are not fully certified. In addition, we also learned, through the audit, that KISD is overserving and providing excessive support which can be scaled down in areas.”
Peronto’s email specified the district fired the interpreters just before the holiday due to a lack of certification.
“... As a result of this finding, I have communicated with our contracted and direct SLIs that are not certified that their employment with the district will be terminated in this role until certification is obtained,” she wrote.
The director said the district was actively working to provide “virtual support, as this seems to be the new and upcoming delivery method.”
Parents weren’t informed of the missing interpreters until after break, on Nov. 30, when many of their children had already gone days without the ability to communicate at school.
As of mid-October, KISD had more than 250 uncertified teachers employed throughout the district.
