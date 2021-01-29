Craft Press Conference

John Craft, the superintendent of KISD, discusses the district's plan to return to learning in the fall during a press conference in July.

The superintendent of the Killeen Independent School District returned to work Friday for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19, KISD officials confirmed.

John Craft had been away from KISD facilities recently after he tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman.

However, Maya said in an email Friday that Craft cleared return-to-work protocol and returned.

The KISD board of trustees had a meeting on Tuesday, and Craft participated in the meeting virtually via Zoom. At the school board’s previous meeting, held on Jan. 12, Craft was there in person.

No more information has been provided by the district.

