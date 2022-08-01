Drug dealing, and having a THC vape pen were a few of the reasons students were expelled from the Killeen Independent School District last year.
In the past, depending on the severity of the offense, expelled students would be placed in the Bell County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program, but now capacity issues at the Bell County’s juvenile detention center is causing Killeen ISD to make other arrangements.
As KISD Superintendent John Craft told the school board last week, it is the district’s responsibility to have some type of Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program so expelled students may continue taking classes.
“The student cannot be expelled to the street,” Craft told the school board during its meeting last Tuesday.
Where expelled students will go this upcoming school year will depend on how much room is available at the Bell County JJAEP facility, 4800 East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
Craft told the board during last week’s meeting KISD would create a “tiered system” at KISD’s current Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) campuses to house discretionary JJAEP placements likely to be turned down by the Bell County juvenile detention center.
“The tiered system is really to provide a pretty restrictive environment that’s not going to provide the opportunity for out classes or socialization during the lunch period,” Craft said in response to a question from board member Marvin Rainwater.
Ultimately, the board voted 5-0, with Oliver Mintz and Brenda Adams absent, in favor of renewing its annual agreement with the Bell County JJAEP.
KISD Director of Student Hearings Jennifer Washington said the only discretionary placement JJAEP will take from KISD is a felony-level terroristic threat.
“They (students) have to have charges pending in court,” Washington explained to the board. “Most of the kids that are sent to JJAEP — and we did expel students this past year, i think we expelled 13 — they have to have violated penal code very seriously.”
KISD Board President Brett Williams asked Washington what was the most prevalent disciplinary issue at KISD.
“What is prevalent right now in our school — I can tell you the THC oil, the vape pens, and those are felony charges,” Washington said. “Our court system is not entertaining them, is what I’ve been told, they have so many. The test has to be sent off to Arlington, Dallas, and I think they’re just inundated to be honest with you.”
Washington said drug dealing of a controlled substance on campus was also another disciplinary issue that resulted in a JJAEP placement last year.
“It was very evident it was for distribution purposes, no doubt about it,” Craft said.
Board member JoAnn Purser said Ground Game Texas’ petition to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana — which is slated to be on the Killeen and Harker Heights ballots this November — is setting a bad example for students.
“What’s so challenging is these children are reading the headlines in the paper and we’ve got grown adults who are trying to petition to make sure charges are not pressed against people with marijuana and that is what’s so frightening,” Purser said.
While discretionary placements will not be accepted at the Bell County juvenile detention center, mandatory placements will.
“Part of that is out of concern that the facility is going to be overcrowded, and thus not allow ability to accept mandatory expulsions or JJAEP placements when and if the time arises,” Craft said.
In the past year, due to overcrowding at the county’s facility, Washington said five would-be JJAEP placement students were denied.
The facility’s overcrowding issues have been the subject of recent discussion among the Bell County Commissioners.
Monday the Bell County Commissioners Court was scheduled to vote on “juvenile residential services” agreements with other counties — including Crosby, Jasper, Leon, Kaufman, Guadalupe, Winkler and Grayson — which would move incarcerated juveniles out of the county to free up beds at the understaffed Bell County juvenile detention center.
Eric E. Garcia, with FME News Service, contributed to this report.
