KISD to close Monday, Tuesday

The Killeen Independent School District will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
“Due to extremely cold temperatures, freezing precipitation, and hazardous road conditions, Killeen ISD has made the decision to cancel all classes and close district buildings on Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16,” KISD Spokesperson Taina Maya said in a news release on Sunday. “We recognize the inconvenience this may cause, but we do not anticipate having the ability to return to school before Wednesday, February 17, at the earliest. We will be closely monitoring the weather and future forecast. The safety of our students and staff will continue to be placed at the forefront of our decision-making.”
Online students will not be required to engage in online learning during this closure, while face-to-face instruction is suspended, however all students are encouraged to log-in to Seesaw or Schoology to engage in optional enrichment activities and class updates,” according to the release.
“If your student is not able to log in virtually, they will not be penalized,” Maya said. “Some teachers may not have access to post optional activities due to unplanned weather-related power outages. CTC students will be required to log-in to their classes as scheduled with their college professor.”
Extracurricular activities and district meetings will also be canceled on Monday and Tuesday.
Killeen ISD employees’ pay will be kept whole as a result of this extended closure. Auxiliary/Hourly staff should not be working from home at all.
The district is analyzing all available options regarding the make-up days, to include requesting a waiver from the Texas Education Agency, the release said, as the goal remains to finish the regular 2020-2021 school year prior to the Memorial Day weekend.
A final decision regarding any make-up days will be communicated at a later date.
Further announcements regarding extended closures could be made Tuesday afternoon.
