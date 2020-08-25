The Killeen Independent School District will be starting face-to-face instruction Monday — a week earlier than previously planned.
Superintendent John Craft announced at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting that all students who opt in to face-to-face instruction will be able to do so on Monday.
Craft said the chief reason for the change in plans is that the district has not reached — and cannot reach — around 4,000 and 7,000 of its 45,900 students with its virtual instructional platform, and according to the Texas Education Agency, a 100% virtual platform can be utilized for the first four weeks of school only if all students can be reached virtually.
The district has distributed 20,300 iPads and laptops and there are still 926 students who need devices, according to the district’s board book.
Craft said the district will not get new iPads to distribute until at least October.
He said that based on the technology survey in June and intent forms that followed, the district’s administration thought they had enough devices, but as virtual learning began, it became clear that more students needed a device.
The district had delayed the start of in-person instruction until Sept. 8 at the request of county health officials who were concerned with high numbers of cases of the coronavirus locally.
Board member Brett Williams said the board does not have the power to make a decision on the district’s return to learn plan, so there can be no discussion on the issue. Craft has made the decisions on the district’s plan since the school district shut down in March.
“I understand totally where you’re coming from and the position you’re in, but I’m just a little frustrated with the position we’re in,” Williams said to Craft.
Board member Susan Jones said she did not understand why the district feels the need to push the start date up to Monday when the date was set at Sept. 8.
Craft said that the Monday start date is completely optional and that no student has to return to school in-person on Monday.
“If we can’t provide connectivity and devices to students, we have to provide face-to-face instruction,” Craft said about the TEA guidelines.
He added that he does not feel comfortable denying the ability to learn to those students who cannot connect virtually.
Board member Shelley Wells asked how the district will be letting parents know that students can now return to face-to-face learning on Monday rather than Sept. 8.
Craft said the district will send out letters, use marquees and all methods that were used to announce the virtual start date. He said that the news of the face-to-face date moving up will travel faster than the start date for virtual learning.
Attendance will be taken and required in either face-to-face and virtual learning, according to Craft.
Craft added that the district will have a public dashboard that will keep track of all of the positive cases of the coronavirus within the district and will be updated daily.
The dashboard will be live Wednesday.
Later in the meeting, the board approved, with a unanimous vote, the district’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The budget for KISD for the 2020/2021 fiscal year has lower revenue and higher expenditures than the previous year’s budget.
The total budget includes around $482.6 million in revenues and $478.5 million in expenditures.
The previous year’s budget had $484.6 million in revenue and expenditures were around $475.7 million.
The board also approved a tax rate that is around 7 cents lower in total than last year.
The tax rate is just under $1.09 per $100 valuation with the maintenance and operations portion taking up around 92 cents and the debt service portion taking up just under 17 cents.
The previous tax rate was around $1.16 per $100 valuation with the maintenance and operations rate at 97 cents and the debt service rate was around 19 cents.
