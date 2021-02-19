As the Killeen area begins to thaw out from Winter Storm Uri, the extent of the damage citywide is also starting to become clear.
KISD
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft hosted a press conference Friday afternoon via Zoom including city managers from Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville to address “the next phase of recovery” in the aftermath of the severe winter weather event.
During the conference, Craft announced in-person and virtual classes are canceled for Monday as the district works to address weather-related damage at dozens of KISD properties. He did not say if classes would resume Tuesday.
“We know that we have several issues across 27 of our facilities that are going to be significant,” Craft said.
The extent of the damage is unclear for the time being, he said, but it is known that water leaks from broken fire systems are part of the problem.
Craft asked school employees to refrain from returning to campuses until directed to do so.
“We know we have numerous fire sprinkler systems that froze and broke,” he said. “Luckily no major fires, but it is going to take some time to repair.”
The district will be sending in two teams of employees to check on KISD buildings and assess the damage over the weekend, he said.
“We have these teams established ready to deploy and we have contractors ready to go in immediately to start the repair process,” Craft said.
The district will be offering “grab and go” meals, similar to what was offered in the spring, he said, as well as virtual mental health resources via the district’s newest online provider.
Pending board approval, Craft said it is the intent of the district to pay hourly and salaried employees as normal.
“We know hours have been missed, but we are dedicated to keeping all hourly and professional employees paychecks whole,” he said.
District officials said updates about classes next week would be posted on KISD’s social media pages on Sunday.
KILLEEN
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said Killeen’s water provider — Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — lost power this week, and in turn, was supplying less water to Killeen.
“Hopefully, we’ll get the pressure up very soon. We are getting more supply,” Cagle said during the news conference.
The city of Killeen does “not know how many households do not have water” city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Friday. The city has received hundreds of reports of frozen private water service lines in the aftermath of the winter storm, Shine said in a press release Friday.
“The extreme winter weather has left many Killeen residents with low water pressure or no water service. As the City works to restore water levels and services, Stage 5 water restrictions remain in place,” the statement read. “Water usage should be limited to essential purposes only until further notice. Because water levels and pressure dropped so significantly during this event, a boil water notice remains in effect throughout the city as a precaution. All water should be boiled prior to consumption until tests confirm no contamination occurred.”
The city warned of the potential for additional water damage as pipes thaw out with the warming temperatures and cracks are exposed.
“If your lines have frozen, please email wsoperations@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-6320. The City will send a crew to shut off water at the meter,” the statement read. As of Friday, Shine said the city has received more than 300 water shut-off requests.
It may be weeks before the city’s water supply is back to normal, according to the city.
WATER LOCATIONS
Killeen will have one water filling station open for residents without water service this weekend. The station will be located at 805 W. Jasper Drive and open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents must bring their own containers to fill, and amounts may be limited depending on demand. All water received must be boiled prior to consumption. If the Jasper water filling station is highly utilized, Shine said the city would evaluate the demand and determine if additional sites are needed. As of Friday, the Jasper location is the only water filling station in Killeen.
A water filling station was set up Friday in Copperas Cove, but it was unclear whether the station would be returning Saturday. A water filling station was located in the front parking lot of the library, located at 501 S. Main Street, for residents in the Mountain Top Water Plain who have no water due to lost pressure, according to a press release Friday from city spokesman Kevin Keller. The water offered at this station does not require boiling. Keller noted residents must bring their own clean containers and warned quantities may be limited.
